MANUFACTURING LiCi Fit Uplifts Women With Colorful, Comfortable Activewear

After searching for gym apparel that would satisfy the vibrant, fun and fit needs of Liz Holtz and Cinée Goudaillier, the pair’s frustration plateaued and they decided to create their own solution—LiCi Fit. Known for its elevated, limited-edition collections, LiCi Fit features pieces such as buttery-soft crop tops, fitness tops and leggings. The activewear brand, co-founded by Holtz and Goudaillier in 2017, is a lifestyle-apparel label rooted in fitness and wellness by helping inspire and encourage women to be their best.

“We are truly women founded, owned and operated,” said Goudaillier, who, with her business partner, uses portions of their first names—“Li” for Liz and “Ci” for Cinée—to create the brand’s moniker. “LiCi is an independent business, and no task is too big or too small for anyone on our team. Every order comes with a handwritten note—not printed—[which is] something we have done since the very first packages were sent out.”

LiCi Fit apparel is made to be both stylish and functional and designed to hug a woman’s body and contour to her curves. The brand has also developed a signature LiCi fabric known for its buttery feel while simultaneously being lightweight and quick drying. The combination of the fabric and fit along with bright, colorful patterns is designed to make the apparel “the second skin you feel sexy in.”

The dynamic duo’s message has resonated as they have created a tight-knit community of women looking to uplift each other, with more than 165,000 social-media followers and attracting some of the biggest celebrities and influencers, including Kylie Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Gabrielle Union and Vanessa Hudgens.

“We are very involved with the community that we have built across social media and offline events,” Goudaillier said.

LiCi Fit is also an advocate for all women, including those within the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities, and has dedicated proceeds totaling more than $20,000 from specific collection releases to various causes and charities.

What is meant to stand out in a LiCi Fit garment are the patterns and colors. Recent collections like Euphoria, a psychedelic watercolor print, and Pink Lemonade, a lemony snake print with vibrant hues, lend high appeal to the creative pieces. Other collections like Midnight offer a more muted approach with a stripe and metallic look.

“Our pieces not only look super cute, but they are also extremely functional,” Goudaillier said. “The LiCi fit has been perfected through years of trial and error, so whether you are working out at the gym or running errands, you can trust LiCi leggings not to fall down or scrunch up. Our bottoms are ‘squat proof’ and move with you, so you’ll never have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions in or out of the gym.”

LiCi Fit’s features, which separate them from the mass-produced products on the market today, are the result of many fittings and revisions to create the perfect cut-and-sew fit. The pieces, which are all designed in Los Angeles, typically range in price from $45 to $85 retail and are made with women of all shapes and sizes in mind ranging from XS to XXXL. They can be purchased on LiCi Fit’s website at licifit.com.

For fans of LiCi Fit, they know to purchase a print when they see one they like. All of the prints are limited edition, and once they sell out they’re likely gone forever. It’s rare that LiCi Fit ever restocks a print.

“Each collection of colorful, buttery-soft LiCi leggings and sports tops is made in limited quantities that sell out without any paid advertising,” Holtz said. “Everything is produced in limited-edition collections, which gives everyone an opportunity to wear something unique, in addition to producing significantly less environmental waste.”

The future is bright for LiCi Fit with new prints, styles and products on the way. The brand will soon be branching out into new categories, including swimwear.

“We strive to not just be remembered for our bright and beautiful apparel and leggings but as a brand who leaves behind a legacy of women’s empowerment, giving back through community initiatives and spreading self-confidence all over the world,” Holtz said.

Photos courtesy of LiCi Fit.