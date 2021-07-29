SUSTAINABILITY Mavi Helps Save Sea Turtles Through Indigo Turtles Project

Global denim-lifestyle brand Mavi is continuing its commitment to sustainability and conservation efforts with the Indigo Turtles Project.

Supporting the project for eight years now, Mavi’s ongoing partnership with the Ecological Research Society helps protect endangered sea turtles. The collaboration has been dedicated to research, education, and grassroots mobilization to protect the indigenous sea turtles that are under threat from natural and human-related activities. The project’s aim is to protect Caretta caretta and Chelonia mydas, two species of sea turtles native to the Mediterranean which have navigated the earth for 110 million years.

Mavi, as they do every year, designs and sells an exclusive T-shirt to support the Indigo Turtles Project. This year’s T-shirt again features an all-over geometric turtle print and a stitched “Save The Turtles” tag on the hem. For every T-shirt sold, which retail for $28, five baby sea turtles are adopted and Mavi also makes a contribution to the natural habitat of the Mediterranean Sea.

Mavi recently launched this year’s shirt to coincide with the start of the nesting season for the sea turtles. The Indigo Turtles Project t-shirts are available for men and women on us.mavi.com.

Sea turtles are born on land but spend most of their lives in the sea. They return to their nesting ground where they were born to lay their eggs, traveling thousands of sea miles to return home.

Once born, only 40 percent of the hatchlings make it to the sea and only one in a thousand survives. The number of nests, which was only 500 when the activities started in the region, have reached 3,200 last year. The Ecological Research Society, which focuses its activities in Belek, Turkey, has succeeded in helping over one million turtles in over two decades make it to the sea.