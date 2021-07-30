FASHION Halsey's Beauty Brand about-face Partners with Dickies

Halsey and her makeup company about-face beauty have partnered with Dickies, the world’s leading workwear brand, for an exclusive co-branded collaboration of two limited-edition unisex bags.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, has been a fan of Dickies since childhood and provided creative direction for the design of the bags—a Mini Messenger and Compact Knapsack which retail for $22 and $17, respectively. The limited-edition bags are crafted from durable, brown waterproof canvas and embellished with puffy, soft pink lettering featuring the about-face brand logo, namesake and mantra in 3D.

“Like Dickies, Halsey and about-face represent a diverse community of artists who value self-expression,” Vice President of Marketing at Dickies Kathy Hines said. “But what's most interesting about these two brands is the shared sense of purpose and values they represent. Neither stand by idly but instead celebrate the joy of makers and the dignity of creative hard work.”

The Dickies bags launch was planned in tandem with Halsey’s about-face Blushing Beige lip drop. The drop includes products from two of the brand's signature franchises, Matte and Light Lock.

“Dickies has always been my go-to,” about-face founder and Chief Creative Officer Halsey said. “I have literally been wearing my Dickies backpack forever and it's always my favorite over every other bag. Getting the chance to work with the brand on this limited-edition collection for about-face is a dream come true.”

The Blushing Beige lip range features high-pigment natural hues from soft sienna to warm chestnut, milky mauves, peachy beige and rosy terracotta tones that complement the bag color and complexions with a healthy ‘flush.’ It was designed with long-wear, water-resistant colors that are wearable and workable for every day.

Blushing Beige by about-face includes six new shades of the brand's best-selling Light Lock Lip Gloss, Paint-It Matte Lip Color, and Matte Fix Lip Pencil. The items range from $17-$22.

The Dickies bags and Blushing Beige by about-face collection are available for purchase internationally via aboutface.com.