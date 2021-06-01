FASHION CARES Simple Retro, GoFundHer Team Up to Empower Women

Simple Retro, City Girls Big Dreams INC and GoFundHer.com have partnered to highlight the work of eight women leaders through a campaign shot in New York City.

The three brands will showcase these women and their ideas for the future through Simple Retro’s Spring collection. Simple Retro, a womenswear brand, will also sponsor 10 participants of GoFundHer—a digital financial platform created to provide economic support to female leaders from across the country—and help them “dress for success” as they present their ideas to potential investors.

“Real empowerment starts by enhancing the confidence of female entrepreneurs and this begins with the bank account,” Tracy Garley, CEO of GoFundHer.com and founder of City Girls Big Dreams INC, said. “We believe the best way to support women-owned businesses is through direct deposit—if you believe in her, go fund her.”

Simple Retro and GoFundHer will also be hosting a virtual event on June 18 to celebrate GoFundHer’s two-year anniversary. The Zoom event will connect female entrepreneurs from across the country to share and create new ideas for a brighter future.

The Zoom event is open to guests interested in supporting the campaign and provides a look into how these entrepreneurs hope to use funds raised for the future. For those interested in joining the two-year anniversary celebration, RSVPs are accepted through Info@GoFundHer.com or visiting CityGirlsBigDreams.com.