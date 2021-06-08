SUSTAINABILITY Applied DNA Sciences, A&E Announce New Identification Thread Technology

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. and American & Efird, can authenticate a brand’s products and components with their newest thread technology. A leader in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing, ADNAS, and A&E, a leading thread manufacturer, announced on June 8 A&E’s Integrity advanced-identification thread technology, which is now available for its ECO100 recycled sewing thread line.

“Our customers are hyper-aware of the detrimental effects of counterfeit products, from lost sales to the potential loss of brand equity. It’s a real and global threat,” A&E Executive Vice President Chris Alt said. “Our expansion of Integrity secure thread technology developed with Applied DNA Sciences is a natural progression for us to address our customers’ needs and extend our brand protection solutions.”

The new innovation combines Applied DNA Sciences’ molecular-based technology in CertainT and introduces A&E’s Integrity ECO100—a sustainable and secure thread. The result is a solution for brands to authenticate and validate their products through a common material—sewing thread — from at any point in the supply chain.

In order to ensure supply-chain security and authenticity, Australian celebrity designer Sara Caverley’s own namesake footwear brand, Caverley, is going to use A&E’s ECO100 thread products, permeated by Integrity and CertainT.

“During my time as a designer, one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is the importance of supply-chain security,” Caverley said. “It is essential that Caverley products are produced with sustainable components that can be traced throughout their supply chain while ensuring we are delivering the very best to our customers. A&E’s ECO100 recycled sewing threads provide tangible proof of the one-of-a-kind leather and luxury trimmings used in our products.”

The Integrity ECO100 identification thread line is produced with 100 percent recycled fiber and combines the technology of Applied DNA Sciences’ CertainT with its Beacon platform. The pairing of these two products allows the user to authenticate a brand’s items and components by using Beacon for a quick, in-the-field optical verification. A user can also use a portable qPCR test for a forensic analysis of the molecular tag.

“Integrity thread protects the brand, as well as supply chains, at a time when security and sustainability are extremely important,” Wayne Buchen, vice president of strategic sales at Applied DNA Sciences, said. “We are helping to ensure that customers can meet their supply-chain traceability and sustainability goals.”