NEWS Inside the Industry

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., and American & Efird have unveiled a new thread technology that can authenticate products and their materials as the demand for greater transparency for sustainable goods continues to increase. With this advancement, ADNAS’ molecular-based CertainT and A&E’s Integrity advanced-identification technology were integrated into A&E’s sustainable thread, Integrity ECO100. The thread, which is made from 100 percent recycled fiber, is going to be incorporated into the Australian footwear brand Sara Caverley. “During my time as a designer, one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is the importance of supply-chain security,” Caverley said. “A&E’s ECO100 recycled sewing threads provide tangible proof of the one-of-a-kind leather and luxury trimmings used in our products.”

Reporting on imports for April and May,the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates released results from the monthly Global Port Tracker report. Imports at the largest retail container ports in the United States saw their busiest April on record. The report revealed that May could yield a new all-time record as COVID-19 vaccines have become more available. April figures were reported as 2.15 million TEU—a 20-foot container or its equivalent—in the U.S. ports observed by the GlobalPort Tracker. This is an increase of 33.4 percent from one year ago. Figures for May were not yet reported at the time of the report’s release. Global Port Tracker projects May will see 2.32 million TEU—an increase of 51.1 percent over the same time the previous year.

The Robert brothers, owners of the winter-coat brand Quartz Co., announced their acquisition of the Canadian luxury brand WANT Les Essentiels, which is designed and manufactured in Québec. “Under our vision, the two brands will be developed so that each can express itself clearly and freely,” Jean-Philippe Robert said. This acquisition by Jean-Philippe, François-Xavier and Guillaume is part of the group’s recent growth. Since 2015, the Robert brothers have tripled their sales, growing 40 percent year over year. Mark Wiltzer, managing partner of the Mark Edwards Group and co-founder of WANT Les Essentiels, said, “Their solid expertise in the fashion and luxury industry will allow them to propel the growth of this iconic Montréal brand, recognized all over the world.”

The American Apparel & Footwear Association published the 22nd edition of the Restricted Substance List, which serves as a guide to identify banned and restricted substances for finished apparel, footwear and home-textile products. Comprising 12 categories and more than 250 chemicals, the list provides information regarding the most-restrictive regulations worldwide in addition to an Appendix on Reporting, identifying U.S. states that require chemicals to be reported for children’s products as well as European reporting rules. “It is with great pride that we continue to support product safety around the world with this tool, our regular Product Safety & Compliance seminars and webinars, and via priority initiatives led by AAFA’s dedicated Product Safety Council and the RSL Task Force,” said AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar.