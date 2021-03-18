FALL FORECAST Elevated Comfort at Fall ’21 Fashion Weeks

As fashion weeks conclude, it’s clear that Fall/Winter 2021/2022 will become more dressed up with real clothes that feel right for the moment. Cue knitwear and sweaters, which were by far the most important classifications on runways, and with good reason. We are at a transitional point where consumers will ease out of sweatpants but without abandoning that primal need for comfort that has become so integral to our pandemic wardrobes.

What we can anticipate come fall is comfort dressing that extends beyond loungewear—a highbrow form of comfort, if you will. The feeling of knits and sweaters emulates cozy armor, which will make sense as we emerge back into the outside world. Knit dressing will influence practically all product categories, from dresses to two-piece sets, skirts and, of course, lofty sweaters. The styling of multiple sweater items in a single look elevates knitwear to new heights, and basic second-skin knits offer a key merchandising and layering strategy. Another item that’s growing in importance is the sweater vest for its ability to layer over shirts for a fresh, casual look.

Textures and details play an important role in the widespread application of sweaters. For example, fitted ribs apply to long and lean dresses and skirts that beg to be worn out, as well as to turtlenecks. Cutouts are applied as a forward design element, especially for the young-contemporary market. Other highlights include fuzzy knits that are cozy enough to wear at home, as well as classic cables. Intarsia and Fair Isle, in particular, offer a slightly more novelty yet familiar and commercial approach that has the potential to incorporate lively color combinations. We’re also seeing a return to craftsmanship with artisanal fringe trims.

The culture of comfort will still very much be a part of our lives come Fall/Winter, but it is the hope of designers that these new looks will inspire a fresh approach to getting dressed. The simple notion of wearing sweaters and knits will provide consumers with a sense of security as we navigate a new season in the pandemic, wrapped in ease and prepared for our livelihoods, both indoors and out.

