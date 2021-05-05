FINANCIAL ADVISEMENT Mark Bruno Named Managing Director of Wealth Management at Informa Connect

Informa Connect announced Mark Bruno as the managing director of wealth management on May 4. Bruno’s position, which is newly created, will focus on expanding and enhancing the organization’s wealth-management media and event properties.

“Mark has a truly unique blend of subject-matter expertise, relationships and leadership skills along with a proven track record as an innovator and connector in the wealth-management media market,” said Julian Kirby, managing director of global finance for Informa Connect, in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Mark to Informa and are very excited about the many new initiatives planned. I could not think of a better individual for this new role.”

Bruno was formerly the managing director at Echelon Partners and managing director and associate publisher at InvestmentNews. He holds over 20 years of experience in the wealth-management and asset-management industry.

“Informa has a clear vision and commitment to educate and inform financial advisers at the highest levels—and, importantly, create powerful communities and connections for the wealth-management industry,” Bruno said. “I share this vision, and I am grateful for this opportunity to work with the leading brands, events and teams in this industry.”

This new role will also see Bruno leading strategic partnerships and acquisitions as Informa cultivates its position within the financial-adviser and wealth-management space.

“Informa has an unmatched and incredibly engaged community of wealth managers through its media and event businesses,” Bruno said. “I look forward to building on their success and momentum while helping more financial advisers to strategically grow their businesses, design innovative investment portfolios and deliver the ultimate client experience.”