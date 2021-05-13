COMFORT IN NYDJ NYDJ Debuts Shaping and Lifting Technology With ThighShaper Jean

NYDJ has released its new ThighShaper technology to great response. A high-stretch compression panel helps slim and shape women’s thighs, running along the seam of the jean to compress evenly.

“It helps through the thigh area to just give you that extra bit of support, keeps the thighs from rubbing together and gives you a nice, wonderful feeling,” said Mark Peters, director of consumer experience for NYDJ. “It’s just an amazing thing because she puts it on and she doesn’t really feel it. It just helps her legs, and she doesn’t even know what’s happening.”

“Part of what happens in our brand is that we’re listening to our clients,” Peters said. “We’re always evolving our technology to fit her needs—that’s why we’ve been around 18 years and are still leading in the field.”

This willingness to listen to NYDJ customers led to the innovation of the ThighShaper Straight Crop Jeans. When they went online just a few weeks ago, they immediately sold out, Peters said.

Available in optic white, a light denim wash, black rinse and topaz blue, the jeans cost $99 retail at nydj.com. With classic five-pocket styling, zip-fly and button closures, the jeans align with NYDJ’s inclusive mission and are available in regular, petite and plus sizes from 00 to 18.

“It feels great bringing it to life,” said Estelle Dahan, head designer for NYDJ. “It feels even better to see the customer grabbing it and buying all three or four washes. She’s not only buying one, she’s buying the denim one, the black one, the white one and the colored one.”

Although only currently available in a crop style, Peters said he anticipates the ThighShaper technology will eventually expand to other styles.

“Estelle and her team are all phenomenal women who are out there designing for women, and I think a huge thing about our brand is that they understand because they’re consumers as well,” Peters said.

Unlike traditional jeans, which can constrict and reshape parts of the body, NYDJ is committed to letting women’s bodies take center stage.

“We’re not about changing you if you’re a size 22 or if you’re a size 00,” Peters said. “We’re just trying to make every woman feel amazingly comfortable and really just let her body, her curves, be accentuated.”

Upon its launch in 2003, NYDJ sought to fill a market gap by designing jeans that would “make every woman feel comfortable and confident.”

“It’s important to us to always hold to our mission statement that as we evolve the brand and give her more options we always listen to her and want her to feel comfortable,” Peters said.

Images courtesy of NYDJ.