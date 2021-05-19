DENIM Levi’s Celebrates Birthday With 501 Originals Campaign

Levi’s is celebrating its 148th birthday by launching its 501 Originals campaign with well-known faces that the brand is referring to as seven original voices. May 20 will mark another 501 Day for the famous jeans maker, featuring Naomi Osaka, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Barbie Ferreira, Jaden Smith, Marcus Rashford and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Levi’s described the group as a new generation of originals who “embody the 501 spirit of creativity, authenticity, self-expression, and originality.”

“The 501 is the original blue jean so it made sense to celebrate our icon with this cast of Originals,” Karen Riley-Grant, Levi’s chief marketing officer, said. “We are inspired by the emotional connection they each have with the 501—their personal styles and stories make the jean so uniquely their own.”

Levi’s new Originals campaign will culminate with 501 Day on May 20. The big day will have exciting content such as limited-edition product drops and limited-edition #501Originals collectible trading cards. The day will also have programming by the Originals talent including “Coffee Talk with Emma Chamberlain and Hailey Bieber,” “Live with Naomi Osaka and Marcus Rashford,” and live performances from Levi's Haus Los Angeles featuring Kehlani, Eric Nam, Joyce Wrice, and Duckwrth. There will also be Clubhouse Culture Club conversation with Jaden Smith, Emma Chamberlain, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Barbie Ferreira and surprise a surprise hosts and guests, in addition to the 501 TikTok Chill Lab.

Levi’s first products were introduced in 1873 and have since become one of the most recognizable brands throughout the world. Known for durability and sustainability, the famous jeans have remained relevant through many eras and style shifts, while the constant has been the Levi’s 501 with a straight leg and button fly.