RETAIL APPLICATIONS The Shops at Tanforan Launches Rewards App

The Shops at Tanforan is making it easier for customers to find sales and earn rewards with its new app. Joining the program is free and involves downloading the Rewards app from Google Play or the Apple App store. Customers are then able to complete a profile to help the SSan Bruno, Calif., shopping center deliver personalized experiences with relevant sales and promotions for the user.

The Rewards app offers customers three ways to earn points: simply by shopping at their favorite stores with points doubled during specific times; shopping at select stores, redeeming coupons or special offers through the app; or completing certain actions such as attending special events or becoming a first-time member.

“We are incredibly pleased to introduce Rewards, our first-ever app-based loyalty program,” said Kristie Handang, marketing manager for The Shops at Tanforan. “By simply downloading the new Rewards app, shoppers will find it easier than ever before to learn about the latest sales from their favorite retailers and to earn points for gifts, including gift cards, retailer swag bags, VIP access to in-center events and tickets to local attractions.”