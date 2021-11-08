DENIM Lee and Pendleton Partner on Limited Capsule Collection

For the first time, the iconic denim and apparel brand Lee has collaborated with Pendleton Woolen Mills, the family-owned Pacific Northwest lifestyle brand, on a curated capsule collection that celebrates American craftsmanship.

The collection includes men’s and women’s jeans, shirts, jackets and Union-Alls. Also included is a limited-edition woolen blanket made with an exclusive Pendleton stripe design. Original Lee styles including the Lee 101 Jean, Union-Alls and Storm Rider Jacket have been reimagined with exclusively designed Pendleton patterns. With each legacy pattern, a fresh vision is offered in new colorways with fabrics being produced in the United States.

This limited-time drop reimagines essentials from both brands’ nearly 300 years of combined apparel experience. The jeans are crafted and sewn in Greensboro, N.C., with styles featuring some of the last remaining American selvage denim from Cone Denim’s White Oak Mill, which closed in 2017.

“Pendleton’s use of beautiful colors and patterns has always been a source of inspiration. Working together is a dream come true,” said Betty Madden, Lee’s vice president of global design. “We’ve taken a fresh design approach and incorporated Cone Mills’ selvage denim to make this collection heirloom quality with stunning craftsmanship.”

The collection is currently available online at the websites for both Lee—which is owned by Greensboro, N.C.–based Kontoor Brands, Inc., and Pendleton. The collection will be coming to Pendleton retailers and independent boutiques later this month.