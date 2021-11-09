AI SOLUTIONS MySize Partners with GK Software

MySize Inc., a provider of AI-driven measurement solutions, has announced an innovation partnership with GK Software, provider of retail-sector software.

CLOUD4RETAIL is GK’s flexible, open-commerce platform that provides services for retailers using in-store and online touch points through mobile devices. The platform uses services including AI-based dynamic pricing, personalization, fraud detection and mobile applications. Through GK Software’s CLOUD4RETAIL in-store touch points, MySize’s plug-in will allow sellers to help shoppers find the perfect fit every time they shop.

The partnership aims to reduce the number of items shoppers would need to try on, which in turn increases their time to shop for additional items while increasing customer satisfaction, basket size and brand loyalty. The two companies also aim to reduce the number of returns, which would decrease the number of items being wasted and going into landfills.

“We are glad to be able to offer our customers, leading retailers in over 65 countries, such a quick and simple way to improve consumer experience. With MySize measurement information available on assisted touchpoints, and store specific date available for consumer size recommendation, we allow retailers to take customer service at store to a new level,” said Orit Bar-Ad, GK software portfolio director.

GK Software has more than 346,000 installations in over 65 countries. Its CLOUD4RETAIL technology provides its services for nearly 60,000 retail stores and is available with leading cloud providers Azure, SAP Cloud and IBM.