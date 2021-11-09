SNEAKERS Trinidad Jame$ Launches First Sneaker Collaboration With Saucony

Rapper Trinidad Jame$ and global running brand Saucony have announced the release of their new collaboration, the Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81.

The new collaboration pays homage to the rapper’s Trinidadian heritage with a special “Sorrel Red” colorway of Saucony’s iconic Jazz 81 sneaker. The colorway is inspired by Sorrel, a drink made from dried hibiscus flower petals. Jame$ also drew inspiration from a sneaker he owned as an immigrant when he first moved to America.

The sneaker features a translucent toe box, heel tab and Saucony’s river logos, as well as an embroidered hibiscus flower on the back of the tongue. Hommewrk branding will be featured on the tongue and printed on the heels and insoles.

A limited number of pairs were available for purchase at ComplexCon, which took place in Long Beach, California from Nov. 6-7. The booth at the event was all red and featured a one-room schoolhouse layout, inspired by Hommewrk’s emphasis on communal learning. Following the event, Saucony and Trinidad Jame$ will donate the “Sorrel Red” school fixtures and co-branded school supplies to the Crete Academy, continuing the rapper’s donations and support to the school.

The collaboration was initially revealed during the season 10 finale of Full Size Run, a weekly sneaker and style show co-hosted by Jame$, where the rapper gifted each of the other co-hosts a pair of the shoes. The shoe will be globally available on Black Friday, Nov. 26.