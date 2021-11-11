TECHNOLOGY FashionGo Announces Launch of Drop-shipping Service

The B2B fashion marketplace FashionGo has announced a new service that will help businesses sell smarter, shop better and grow faster.

FashionGo Drop-shipping, which will be available in January 2022, will introduce automated payments to reduce friction and save time for retailers. Users will also be able to integrate their Shopify stores to add further convenience to grow their businesses. The service will be free to all new and registered buyers and is open to all vendors even if they do not currently sell on FashionGo.

The service provides a risk- and hassle-free way to onboard vendors with goods that are ready to be processed and shipped within a week. Through Drop-shipping, buyers won’t have to rely on storing and managing product inventory, allowing them to better scale their businesses and adapt to consumer trends.

“We are excited to be expanding our offerings to include FashionGo Drop-shipping, a service that will provide both buyers and vendors big and small new opportunities in a quickly growing retail industry,” said Paul Lee, chief executive officer of Los Angeles’ NHN Global, the parent company of FashionGo. “The need for a convenient and reliable drop-ship platform has never been more apparent, and, by using our credible platform with state-of-the-art technology, we intend to create a frictionless environment for users.”