SUSTAINABILITY Sanuk and Grateful Dead Collaborate on New Collection

Footwear brand Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands, has announced its fifth collaborative effort with iconic rock band the Grateful Dead.

The newest collection comes in two styles. The Cozy Vibe Low x Grateful Dead features leather uppers and debossed Steal Your Face logos, psychedelic wool interior liners inspired by the band and step-down heels. The other style is the Cozy Vibe Slipper x Grateful Dead, a fuzzy slip-on slipper that features corduroy uppers. Both styles are available in men and women’s sizes.

The sustainable collection features eco-friendly materials such as 100 percent traceable and responsible leather, recycled polyester, a sock liner with 85 percent bio-based content, and Sugar Mat Comfort outsoles made with 55 percent sugarcane foam.



“We are grateful to continue our collaboration and bring the Dead’s classic, eclectic style and eco-minded ethos to this cozy new collection,” said Seth Pulford, director of marketing at Sanuk. “Whether it’s an early morning surf check, post snowboard lodge-life or just chilling out in the great indoors with good friends and tunes, this capsule provides ridiculous comfort for your winter happy places.”

The collection is currently available exclusively on Sanuk.com. Prices range from $85-$95 retail.