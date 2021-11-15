RETAIL talkshoplive Announces “Stars Shop Small Business”

Live-streaming and social-selling network talkshoplive has announced its “Stars Shop Small Business,” a dedicated week where celebrities will feature their favorite small businesses while these independent operations will be spotlighted on the platform.

Stars Shop Small Business will feature TV personality Ricki Lake, NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, journalist and CNN anchor Don Lemon, Emmy and Grammy-nominated actor/singer Cheyenne Jackson, and model and TV personality Dale Moss. Each day of the week will feature one celebrity showcasing the small business they chose as well as give viewers a chance to purchase products from those businesses.

On Monday, Terrell Owens will spotlight Lil in Los Angeles, a children’s streetwear brand that will be debuting a new collection for the holidays. Tuesday will feature Dale Moss showcasing EatinAsian, a website that inspires and connects people through Asian cuisine, founded by food writer and culinary producer Kimlai Yingling. Wednesday will have Cheyenne Jackson presenting Kashwere, a Los Angeles-based home goods company that has created its own yarn that combines the elegance of cashmere with the convenience of easy-care fabrics. Thursday will have Ricki Lake featuring The Jimenez Sisters Ranch, where the Jimenez Sisters create soaps and lotions using goats milk from the Nigerian dwarf dairy goats on their ranch in Woodcrest, Calif. The week will finish Friday with Don Lemon highlighting Sylvester & Co. Modern General Store in Sag Harbor, N.Y., which features items such as home furnishings, apothecary, apparel, home, kitchen, candle, and holiday.

Times for the live streams vary from 4 p.m. EST to 7 p.m. EST. A schedule for the events and other information is available at talkshop.live.