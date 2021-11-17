DENIM Wrangler Launches New Collection in Collaboration with TV Series Yellowstone

Denim brand Wrangler and ViacomCBS Consumer Products have announced a new pop-culture collection collaboration with Paramount Network and 101 Studios television series, "Yellowstone."

The official licensed Wrangler x Yellowstone collection was created after the denim apparel was seen on the dramatic show, which features members of the Dutton family and life on their ranch. The collection is a nod to the show and the preservation of the western way of life. The collection aligns with Wrangler’s nearly 75 years in rodeo, farming and ranching.

The collection includes an assortment of denim and twill work shirts and jackets that feature the Dutton Ranch’s “Y” logo, as well as gender-neutral hoodies and T-shirts that feature graphics from the series.

“Both Wrangler and 'Yellowstone' are interwoven with the lore and legend of the West,” said Jose Castro, senior vice president, licensing collaborations and specialty retail, ViacomCBS Consumer Products. “We’re thrilled to work together to bring this collection to fans so they can express the spirit of the American West through these styles.”

The collection is available on Wrangler website, with prices ranging from $27.99-$79.99. Wrangler is also the digital sponsor of "Yellowstone" and brings exclusive digital content to fans of the show.