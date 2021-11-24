DIGITAL PRINTING Supacolor Opens Third North American Factory

Supacolor, a leader in the garment-decorating industry, has announced the opening of its third United States location, in Atlanta, Ga.

Supacolor makes a proprietary heat-transfer product that combines the quality of traditional silkscreen-printing techniques with the ease and convenience of digital printing, empowering anyone with a heat press to create products like a professional printer. The new facility in Atlanta will help the company better serve the U.S. market east of the Mississippi.

“One of our mantras here at Supacolor is that we exist to help people grow,” said Rum Walia, president of Supacolor USA. “Adding this new location not only helps our customers grow by providing them with better, faster service, but it also gives our organization an opportunity to help our employees continue to grow in their careers. We couldn’t be more thrilled about the future of Supacolor right now, and we look forward to being a member of Atlanta’s business community.”

The new Atlanta location follows the opening of Supacolor’s second U.S. location in October. The Hawthorne, Calif., location helped the company optimize operations on the West Coast and includes offerings such as lowering minimum-order quantities down from 20 to 10 units. With the Atlanta facility, Supacolor will employ over 100 people in the U.S., which will help the company meet increased demand. The company was founded in 2016 and now has five locations across the U.S., U.K. and New Zealand.