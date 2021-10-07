COLLABORATIONS Supreme and True Religion Collaborate for Fall 2021

Streetwear brand Supreme and the iconic American apparel brand True Religion have teamed up for a collaboration available for fall.

Pieces in the collection include a denim trucker jacket, hooded sweatshirt, denim cargo pant, beanie and a six-panel hat that will be available at a later date. The collection is available at Supreme stores and supremenewyork.com. The collaboration is the latest in a list of partnerships for Supreme, which has recently worked with Thrasher magazine, Vans and The North Face.

Founded in 2002, True Religion became famous for its stitching and horseshoe symbol on the back pocket of its jeans. The label became closely associated with hip-hop and achieved widespread popularity in the late 2000s and early 2010s. As early 2000s fashion continues to make a comeback, the partnership between the two brands helps True Religion extend its reach to a younger audience.

“We like to look at ourselves as a streetwear brand,” said Zihaad Wells, creative director at True Religion. “Denim is the foundation of everything we do, but the reality is we are a streetwear brand because we’ve been adopted by the streets, we’ve been adopted by kids. For me, the ultimate streetwear brand is Supreme, right? It carries the most cache in those circles, and it made sense.”