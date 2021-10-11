FINANCE Rosenthal & Rosenthal Launches New E-commerce Growth Capital Resource

Rosenthal & Rosenthal, a leading factoring, asset-based lending and purchase-order financing firm, has announced the launch of Pipeline, a new e-commerce growth capital resource tailor made for those wanting to start a business or continue the growth of their current business.

Pipeline offers more liquidity to expand existing product lines, build e-commerce inventory and fuel growth opportunities. Pipeline will offer loans between $500,000 and $2.5 million with facilities up to $20 million formula-based lending and competitive pricing with or without an equity component.

Pipeline will also trade credit financing to facilitate inventory purchases earlier in the supply chain. Funding through Pipeline works well with longer-term venture debt or capital and offers support of rapid growth without the restrictions of banks.

“We are aiming for that sweet spot that every brand is looking for—the gray area that venture capital and equity typically doesn’t cover but is so essential to keep a business running smoothly,” said Andrew Barone, senior vice president and Pipeline’s director of sales. “Rosenthal supports inventory throughout the supply-chain cycle, which is a huge differentiator since most funding is available only when goods arrive, not earlier in the cycle when companies often need it most.”

Pipeline will be led by Barone and Robert Miller, EVP and head of Rosenthal’s Asset-Based Lending Division. Rosenthal provides personalized services and lending to clients across various industries.

The firm, founded in 1938 by Imre J. Rosenthal, is now led by the second and third generations of the Rosenthal family.