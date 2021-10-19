ATHLEISURE Foot Locker Unveils New Apparel Line

Foot Locker recently announced the launch of its new apparel line, LCKR by Foot Locker. The company aims to bring a different style of casualwear by combining elements of sneaker and sport culture with the heritage of the Foot Locker brand. The go-to lifestyle pieces are made to complement Foot Locker customers’ existing wardrobes.

The debut LCKR collection features fleece sets with matching fleece pullover hoodies and tapered sweatpants, as well as full-zip hoodies, cargo pants and matching track jacket-and-pants sets. Prices in the collection range from $40 to $75 and pieces are available at Foot Locker stores globally and online at footlocker.com. Additional collections will release through the end of the year and into 2022, including an expansion into Canada.

The new line features rapper Gunna as the face of the collection, with musician Tone Smith, actress Paigion Walker and on-air host Eutel Wallace appearing alongside the artist. Gunna recently worked with Foot Locker when launching a free food and clothes program at his former middle school, with the footwear brand providing shoes to the program.