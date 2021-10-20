FASHION CARES Housing Works’ Annual ‘Fashion for Action’ Benefit Returns as Four-Day Event

Housing Works, the New York City–based nonprofit organization that provides advocacy, support and life-saving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDs, will hold its 18th annual Fashion for Action fundraiser Nov. 10–13.

Fashion for Action began in 2004 with founding chair Kevin Harter and Michael Carl starting the event. This year’s benefit will open with a VIP reception followed by a four-day shopping event. The Housing Works Thrift Shop flagship in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood will host the in-store portion of the shopping event with all sale proceeds benefiting Housing Works. To date, the benefit has raised almost $9 million toward Housing Works’ mission.

The in-person and online shopping event will feature a selection of apparel accessories, shoes and jewelry all donated by top designers and sold for 50 percent to 80 percent off retail prices. Brands offered during the sale will include Bianca Chandon, Dolce & Gabbana, Nautica, Stella McCartney and Vince Camuto, among many others. A special collection of select items will also be available online.

In addition to the designer merchandise, a selection of exclusive one-of-a-kind donations will be made from honored personalities. The ICONS are those widely recognized for their signature style and contributions to fashion culture and include Iris Apfel, Mickey Boardman, Carmen Dell’Orefice, Patricia Field, Kathy Hilton, Misa Hylton, Joan Jett, Betsey Johnson, Padma Lakshmi, Chloë Sevigny and Kimora Lee Simmons.

The event will be hosted by radio personality and author Bevy Smith, with photographer and former “America's Next Top Model” judge Nigel Barker; InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown; actor and activist Patricia Clarkson; and Emmy-, Tony- and Grammy-award winner Billy Porter serving as co-chairs.