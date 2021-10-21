TECHNOLOGY Kendu Brings on Daniel Cortazar as Managing Director

Kendu, the in-store visual-solutions provider, announced that Daniel Cortazar has joined the company as managing director. In his new role, Cortazar will oversee all business operations in the United States and Latin America. Cortazar brings more than 10 years of experience to Kendu, leading multidisciplinary teams and expanding business opportunities.

Cortazar was previously the regional general manager of the U.S., where he was based, and Latin America at Arflu for six years. Prior to moving to the U.S., he was the industrial director and operations director for Uniblok and Knock (Velatia).

“I am excited to lead Kendu in its next chapter for the U.S. and LATAM markets. Under the leadership of David Lopez, Kendu has enjoyed immense company growth. My key objectives for Kendu’s continued growth are to employ tactical market development, engage in strategic business planning and optimize our Miami manufacturing facilities,” Cortazar said.

Kendu is a Spain-based company that designs, manufactures and manages in-store visual experiences in retail environments. The company has worked on almost 20,000 stores spanning 4,400 cities in 130 countries. Since entering the American market in 2015, Kendu has grown to a team of over 30 U.S.-based employees.