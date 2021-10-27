SUSTAINABILITY H&M Launches PETA-Approved Animal-Friendly Fashion Collection

H&M has announced the launch of Co-Exist Story, an animal-friendly collection that is entirely approved by the animal-rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The collection includes women’s, men’s and kids’ pieces, and spotlights various alternatives to animal-derived fabrics and processes.

The collection combines innovative animal-substitute fabrics and more-sustainably sourced materials including such pioneering fabrications as FLWRDWN, an alternative to animal down made using wildflowers, and VEGEA, a plant-based substitute for oil-based and animal-derived leathers.

Key pieces in the collection include an oversized cream faux-fur coat in recycled polyester and a one-shouldered knitted dress for women. For men, the collection has a graffiti-printed recycled-nylon oversized anorak. The kids’ collection features anoraks and puffer jackets as well as T-shirts and loungewear that feature slogans sharing and supporting PETA’s mission.

“The Co-Exist Story collection epitomizes our ongoing commitment at H&M to exploring innovative alternatives to animal-derived fabrics while still offering our customers cutting-edge fashion. H&M and PETA have enjoyed a positive dialogue throughout the project, and we are proud to support the valuable work that PETA is doing every day,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser at H&M.

The collection also includes vegan makeup, which features two lipsticks and an eyeliner pack that is certified by The Vegan Society. The Co-Exist Story collection will be available online and in select stores beginning Nov. 4.