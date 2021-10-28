NEWS Inside the Industry

Keen Footwear announced it has been awardedthe Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainability Innovation Award for its Detox the Planet initiative. The initiative keeps perfluorochemicals (PFCs) and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) out of its footwear. PFCs are made up of a class of over 5,000 different chemicals that are known as “forever chemicals” because they never break down. Keen’s Detox the Planet initiative developed an identification system that allows for the removal and replacement of the chemicals in its supply chain with safer alternatives. Keen has been committed to eliminating PFCs from its supply chain since 2014 and successfully went PFC-free across all of its footwear by 2018. Keen has also opened its initiative to other companies, offering all the information needed to end PFC usage in products.

Chloé has become the first major luxury brand to achieve B Corp certification as it has committed to more-eco-friendly practices under Creative Director Gabriela Hearst, who joined in December 2020. Fall/Winter 2021 was described as four times more sustainable as the previous year’s collection, and 58 percent of the materials used in the Spring/Summer 2022 collection are low impact. The brand has set several sustainability objectives for 2022, including dedicating 1 percent of employee hours toward volunteer work. “Rather than a final goal, this certification marks a new stage in our transformation toward a purpose-driven model, reinventing how we do business,” the brand said.

Burberry has appointed Jonathan Akeroyd as chief executive officerand executive director effective April 1, 2022. Akeroyd will be leaving his current position as chief executive officer of Versace. The new position allows Akeroyd, a British national, to return to the United Kingdom and be closer to his family. Akeroyd will succeed Marco Gobetti as CEO of Burberry, who will step down from the role and leave Burberry on Dec. 31. Prior to his time at Versace, Akeroyd was the chief executive officer of Alexander McQueen from 2004 to 2016. He has also held several senior fashion positions at the London-based luxury department store Harrods. “Jonathan is an experienced leader with a strong track record in building global luxury fashion brands and driving profitable growth,” said Gerry Murphy, chair of Burberry.

Global Denim has partnered with Jeanologia for a collectionthat will highlight the importance, benefits and capabilities of laser-cut denim and will show the Mexican market what the denim business is capable of in terms of technology, innovation and sustainability. Global Denim aims to connect the local market and local technological needs to international technological opportunities. The collection features eight different top-selling fabrics that come in indigo, black and gray to show off the potential of laser capabilities. Global Denim and Jeanologia previously partnered to offer a semester-long project to 20 students that examined denim manufacturing from cotton to final product. Students worked with Global Denim to develop their own collections and received hands-on training from Jeanologia about sustainable finishing.