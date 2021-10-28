IMPORT/EXPORT Logistics-Industry Expert Talks Current Supply-Chain Issues

As part of its “Q&A With the Experts” series, the California Fashion Association hosted an event with Robert Krieger, president and chief executive officer of Krieger Worldwide, who spoke on the current issues within the supply chain and the effects of these problems on the apparel industry.

Krieger has more than 40 years of experience in the logistics industry, and his expertise has transformed Krieger Worldwide into a leading customs brokerage firm and international freight forwarder.

The virtual seminar was hosted Oct. 18 and covered topics including solutions for moving goods from Asia, reasons freight-charge increases have been so high, how long the container shortage might last and whether the United States government can effect global-import solutions.

One of the current solutions Krieger offered was to explore other shipping options, including using air freight and charter flights. Although President Joe Biden announced a plan to keep the Port of Los Angeles open “24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Krieger said it would be best to still try to avoid the congestion altogether and use different ports if possible. He also said he doesn’t expect to see shipping rates fall back to pre-pandemic numbers for the foreseeable future if ever.

As for how long the shipping struggles will continue, Krieger mentioned that some experts believed the earliest there would be any change would be around Chinese New Year 2022 while others are saying around August 2022. Some of the more pessimistic thinkers don’t believe there will be a drop-off in the congestion until Chinese New Year 2023. Krieger believes the earliest we might see a difference is by April 2022 but warned that things could get worse before they get better.