SOCIAL COMMERCE Subskription Launches Custom Product-Drop Platform for Fashion Influencers

An innovative new platform aims to help influencers better serve and capitalize on their followers by creating custom monthly drops that bypass traditional brand partnerships.

Subskription enables influencers to keep control over their own brands, allowing them to earn up to 20 times more through Subskription than brand affiliate programs or campaigns. It provides turnkey access to design, sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, customer service, and digital marketing and helps influencers to build a platform through which they can reward fan loyalty with exclusive access to their lifestyle as well as offering limited edition drops. The Los Angeles-based platform gives influencers and tastemakers the opportunity to create their own recurring selling platform that is linked to all of their social-media accounts.

“This is a game-changer for influencers who are looking to build a sustainable, lucrative business,” Ron Miller, co-founder of Subskription, said. “When an influencer is paid as an affiliate or to promote a single product or service, they lose control of the experience their followers have, they lose control of the data, and they are only seeing a small percentage of the revenue that brand is making.”

Subskription was established with an initial investment of $1.4 million by Miller and his co-founder, Steve Yaro, who have a collective 30 years of experience in the entertainment, apparel and financial industries. After several high-profile and successful drops, the platform continues to work with individually selected and strategic influencers across a variety of different market segments to fine-tune the process before going mainstream in early 2022.