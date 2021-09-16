FASHION ACCESSORIES SONSON Launches New Collection Celebrating Creatives and Trailblazers

SONSON has announced its new Winter/Spring '22 capsule collection, Excellence. The collection celebrates creatives and trailblazers who excel in front and behind the scenes, ones who create a buzz throughout the world and break metaphorical glass ceilings.

The collection is inspired by trailblazers including Vice President Kamala Harris, Lebron James, Kobe Bryant, Zaila Avant-garde and Simone Biles. Bow ties in the collection are adorned with hand-beaded Swarovski stones and Preciosa Czech beads. They are made of hand-woven silk dupioni, silk shantung and sateen.

SONSON is an online store that specializes in premium to luxury bow ties. The pieces, made in Oakland, Calif., aim to redefine the traditional bow tie with designs that are inspired by art, cultural celebrations and personas. The company also sells home décor items, headwraps, lapel pins and face masks that were introduced during the pandemic.

The Excellence line will start at $195 and will be available for presale on Sept. 30 on the SONSON website.