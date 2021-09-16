RETAIL Tailored Brands Announces New Chief Technology Officer

Menswear-retail holding company Tailored Brands, Inc.,headquartered in Houston and Fremont, Calif., and includes in its portfolio Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores Clothing and K&G Fashion Superstore, has announced Scott Vifquain as its new executive vice president and chief technology officer. Vifquain brings more than 25 years of technology and retail experience to Tailored Brands and will also become a member of the company’s executive committee.

Vifquain joined Kohl’s Inc. in 2005 and served as the senior vice president of technology since 2016, where he helped accelerate the company’s digital culture and increase its return through technology.

“The retail experience Scott brings will provide a unique outlook as we pursue new ways to understand and meet consumers’ needs—fulfilling our promise to show up strong in all the moments that matter and further accelerating our success. We are extremely excited for this seasoned leader to join our team,” said Peter Sachse, interim co–chief executive officer of Tailored Brands.

Vifquain joins other new members of the Tailored Brands’ leadership team. After company president and CEO Dinesh Lathi left the company in March, board members Sachse and Bob Hull stepped in as co-CEOs. In May, Tailored Brands appointed John Tighe as executive vice president and chief customer officer, Karla Gray as executive vice president and chief stores officer, and Tim Cooksey as senior vice president of real estate.