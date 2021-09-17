EVENTS eBay Offering Chance to Win Rare Sneakers

Inspired by eBay’s sneaker buying and reselling community, the website is launching Inside Drop, an exclusive opportunity for sneakerheads to obtain rare pairs of shoes.

Inside Drop is eBay’s way of celebrating sneakerheads, a community of buyers and resellers that use online retailers like eBay to buy or sell the latest, rarest and fan-favorite styles of shoes. With online drops becoming the norm for sneakers, websites like eBay are often the only places to turn to in order to get a favorite or long sought-after pair of shoes.

“Sneaker collecting is about more than just buying new kicks. It's about having connections with the community to track down that must-have pair for which you've been tirelessly searching or helping someone else add to their collection by selling a pair from yours,” Garry Thaniel, general manager of sneakers at eBay, said.

There will be 25 pairs of exclusive sneakers that will be available, including the Nike Air Max 1 Parra Friends & Family, Air Jordan 1 Fragment High Friends & Family, Air Jordan 5 Paris Saint-Germain Friends & Family, and the Adidas x Pharrell NMD Human Race Trail Friends & Family with limited edition text adorning the shoes.

For a chance to win a pair of shoes, eBay users need to list a pair of shoes on eBay for at least $100 and share a photo on Twitter or Instagram while tagging eBay, listing their eBay user ID, and using the hashtag #ebayinsidedrop. All eligible listings must be made by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 24.

To help give sneakerheads an easier and safer experience when buying shoes on their site, eBay Germany partnered with Sneaker Con to offer an extra layer of protection when buying or selling shoes over 100 euros. The eBay Authenticity Check is a free service that helps protect buyers from receiving counterfeit shoes and protects sellers from fraud. All eligible sneakers will be marked on the website with a small checkmark and an Authenticity Check logo. Sneaker Con will provide their expertise and sneaker knowledge by checking for the signs of fake shoes, like the stitching and the packaging.