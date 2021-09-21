EXECUTIVE CHANGES Moss Adams Announces Planned CEO Change

Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth-management firms in the United States, recently announced the selection of Eric Miles as the next chairman and chief executive officer effective April 1, 2022.

Miles joined the firm in 1998 and currently leads its consulting services, a role in which he oversees more than 50 distinct service lines. He is a member of the executive committee and previously led the technology, communications and life-sciences practice.

The firm’s current CEO, Chris Schmidt, will transition from his role over the next six months and will be working closely with firm leaders to transfer his responsibilities. Schmidt has served as chairman and CEO of Moss Adams since 2013 and nearly doubled the firm’s personnel, from 1,800 to over 3,400, during his time. He also more than doubled the firm’s revenue.

Schmidt joined Moss Adams in 1986 as an assurance professional and went on to become managing partner of the firm’s Orange County, Calif., location. He became president and COO of the firm in 2004.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to serve as the new CEO of Moss Adams,” Miles said. “Chris skillfully led Moss Adams through a time of incredible disruption, evolution and growth during his tenure as CEO. His intense focus on our clients and our people, combined with his unwavering commitment and energy, have positioned us well to execute on the firm’s 2025 strategic plan and beyond.”

Earlier this year, Moss Adams combined with The Cadence Group, a risk-management and advisory firm, in a move that added 75 professionals from The Cadence Group, including 10 partners, to Moss Adams. Miles said the move doubles Moss Adams’s capacity and increases the types of services the firm can offer in the risk-advisory space.