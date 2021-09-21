SUSTAINABILITY TravisMathew Launches Eco Collection

Men’s lifestyle brand TravisMathew has launched an eco-friendly collection that will lead company-wide sustainability efforts.

The Eco Collection by TravisMathew uses new fabric blends that feature at least 98 percent organic cotton or at least 62 percent polyester made from recycled plastic water bottles. From September 20 to December 15, TravisMathew will donate 100 percent of profits from the Eco Collection, with a minimum donation of $100,000, to the Surfrider Foundation, an organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches, for everyone.

In honor of the collection, TravisMathew joined the World Surf League to host The Life on Tour Challenge, which featured 12 professional surfers and 12 celebrities, including Kelly Slater, Rob Riggle and Luke Rockhold, among others, competing in a surf and gold challenge at the Huntington Beach Pier and The Huntington Beach Golf Club. The event, which took place September 19, will be aired on Oct. 17 on ESPN 2 at 11 p.m. EST following the U.S. Open of Surfing.

In addition to the new eco-friendly collection, TravisMathew is making changes at corporate headquarters to reduce the carbon footprint from its employees. TravisMathew headquarters will have reusable cups and utensils, office-wide recycling programs, and energy-saving lighting fixtures.

TravisMathew is a leading brand in lifestyle and performance apparel. The brand aims to bridge the gap between lifestyle performance apparel and chic garments. The Eco Collection is available now on the TravisMathew website. Prices in the collection range from $29.95 to $94.95.