BUY NOW, PAY LATER Fashion Nova and Afterpay Announce New Partnership

Afterpay and Fashion Nova have partnered together to offer shoppers a more flexible way to pay. Customers who order from Fashion Nova online will have the option at checkout to pay for their items in four interest-free payments with Afterpay.

Fashion Nova joins Afterpay’s wide network of nearly 100,000 retailers across the world that allows customers to receive their items immediately but allows for interest-free payments over time. Sellers benefit from the highly engaged customer base that grew to nearly 20 million in the past year, with 90 percent of orders being made by repeat customers.

The majority of Afterpay’s customer base consists of Millennials and Gen Z with the latter representing the fastest-growing demographic on the platform. The partnership is an effort by both companies to make fashion more accessible for younger customers and falls in line with Fashion Nova’s values, accessibility and affordability.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on providing consumers easy and affordable access to the trendiest styles. The partnership with Afterpay further enables our customers to buy their favorite looks in a way that is both seamless and convenient,” said Fashion Nova founder and Chief Executive Officer Richard Saghian.

Fashion Nova is a quick-to-market apparel and lifestyle brand that is also popular with the Millennial and Gen Z demographics. The brand has a social-media following of over 25 million and has collaborated with numerous celebrities and influencers.