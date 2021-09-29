FASHION EXPANSION Roberto Cavalli to Launch Cavalli Tower in Dubai

Roberto Cavalli has announced the launch of Cavalli Tower, a 70-story skyscraper in Dubai, in a collaboration with Dubai-based global real estate developer DAMAC Properties.

Located in the Dubai Marina, the tower will consist of 485 units and will elevate the Cavalli brand and strengthen its position of architecture and interior design. The tower will be divided into three sections: the first floors will be considered the luxury section, the middle floors will be upper luxury, and the top floors will offer super luxury features and finishes.

Luxury and upper luxury sections have sky pools and sky gardens, and the super luxury section will have an infinity pool, a cigar lounge, a pavilion for private parties, and its own private pool or jacuzzi. All units will have balconies and high ceilings offering gorgeous views of the surrounding area and seas.

"I am committed to rebuilding the Cavalli brand and, to this end, we have invested in a globally-renowned talented design team. We plan to relaunch in key markets, and we have signed up for 5 stores in the last 18 months and also franchise partners in Europe, the Middle East and India. We plan to open a store in Miami in the next three to six months, signaling our relaunch into the North American market. Talking about the brand's business, womenswear will maintain a leading position, while we plan to expand accessories, footwear and menswear," Hussain Sajwani, the owner of the Cavalli brand and the founder of DAMAC Properties, said.

The project is valued around $545 million, and construction will begin in 2022. The tower is expected to be completed in four years and is designed by award-winning architect Shaun Killa, who also designed the Dubai Museum of the Future.