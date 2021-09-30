RETAIL DUER Opens Its Second U.S. Store

Vancouver-based performance-apparel brand DUER has opened its second U.S. bricks-and-mortar location and chose Los Angeles as the site.

Located in the Fairfax District on “streetwear row,” the store will be a part of District La Brea and will be situated among other retailers such as American Rag Cie, Carhartt WIP, Champion, Stüssy and Union. DUER will offer an in-store denim-repair program that offers customers free repairs for one year after purchase.

The store combines experiential and sensory elements such as plants, trees, wood chips and recycled plastic bottles that reflect the natural and sustainable materials DUER uses in its products. This type of design has been in DUER’s DNA since the first location opened in Vancouver in 2016 featuring a product-testing ground known as the “performance playground.”

“Opening a dedicated storefront in Los Angeles has always been the plan; it was just a matter of when,” said Gary Lenett, co-founder of DUER. “For a few reasons, the most significant being our e-commerce and wholesale businesses showcasing a built-in fan base and demand in the L.A. area, our greatest opportunity for growth in this region is now.”

DUER opened its first U.S. location in 2020 in Denver, Colo. It has captured attention with its approach to technical clothing, in which DUER begins with jeanswear, transitions the fabrics to natural and sustainable materials, and integrates the features and strengths of athleisure apparel.