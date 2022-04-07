Lizzo Launches New Shapewear Line

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo has announced the release of her new shapewear line, Yitty, in partnership with Fabletics.

The line is named after a childhood nickname and is a size-inclusive shapewear brand designed for every size and body type. The brand has been in the works for three years and is based on the principles of self-love, confidence and effortless, everyday wear.

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again,” said Lizzo.

The first release features three different collections: Nearly Naked, which features a line of seamless shaping garments; Mesh Me, which features transitional under- to outerwear; and Major Label, an assortment of everyday lifestyle designs.

“Lizzo is the quintessential business partner,” said Kristen Dykstra, president of Yitty. “She is famous for her music, but beloved for her commitment to driving important social change. Creating this brand has been a long-term dream of hers; to revolutionize shapewear and build a brand and community that makes a difference in people’s lives.

Yitty is set to debut April 12 online and in Fabletics stores. Sizes will range from XS to 6X and will retail from $14.95 to $69.95. Yitty is also working on a more athletic-focused collection as well.