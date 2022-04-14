SUSTAINABILITY Avery Dennison Adds New Eco Features to Its Connected Product Cloud

Avery Dennison Corporation has announced new features to its atma.io connected product cloud that will help change how brands reduce waste across the entire supply chain.

Currently over 22 billion items are managed by the platform across the apparel, retail, food and healthcare industries. Six of the top 20 apparel brands globally by revenue use the platform, including Adidas.

The atma.io spring release focuses on sustainability and waste management by including a new feature, Real-time Carbon Impact Analytics, which provides data-driven insights into the carbon footprint of a brand and its products. The Real-time Waste Elimination Tool uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze problems and inefficiencies in the supply chain, including movement of product at the pallet level or at individual items in a warehouse.

“We live in an ever-changing, data-driven world where constant access to timely, accurate insights is key to driving productivity and sustainability goals. The atma.io spring ’22 release will empower businesses to get meaningful insights from data that have often been in silos, allowing them to make informed decisions in real time that can dramatically transform their business agility and accelerate their performance across the bottom line, people, planet and profit,” said Max Winograd, vice president, connected products at Avery Dennison Smartrac.

Other features in the spring release include Sustainability Facility Assessment and Expiration Callouts, a Global Inventory Trace that tracks inventory along the supply chain, and Loss Prevention and Purchase Order Tracking.

The company recently launched its latest full-service ecosystem for on-product branding called Embelex, which provides a range of embellishment products and services to fashion and apparel brands as well as to sports organization and teams.

“Speed and scalability are at the heart of Embelex. Brands and organizations want to customize products, but they also want on-demand manufacturing, just-in-time delivery and as little waste as possible to meet their sustainability credentials,” said Steve Mason, vice president and general manager, EMEA and Americas @ Avery Dennison and Embelex lead.