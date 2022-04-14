DC Shoes Partners with The Andy Warhol Foundation for Collaborative Collection

DC Shoes has partnered with The Andy Warhol Foundation to create a custom footwear and apparel collection that celebrates the legacy and art of Andy Warhol.

Recognized for pioneering collisions of fine art and pop culture, Warhol's impact on art and American culture continues to live on. The collaboration with DC Shoes focuses on the theme of Collisions through four capsules, War & Peace, Saints & Sinners, Strength & Fragility, and Life & Death Strength, with Andy Warhol fan and professional skateboarder part of the DC shoes team of riders, Evan Smith, appearing in the campaign imagery.

“We are pleased to work with DC Shoes on this exciting project which uniquely celebrates Warhol as a non-conformist who challenged us to see the world differently. Warhol’s life and work continue to be a beacon for individualists who defy convention making him a natural muse for an organization rooted in skate culture. We are proud that proceeds from this project will generously contribute to the Foundation’s endowment from which it distributes cash grants to advance the visual arts,” said Michael Dayton Hermann, Director of Licensing, Marketing and Sales, The Andy Warhol Foundation.

The DC x Warhol Collection drops April 16 and is available online at dcshoes.com and at select retailers worldwide. The Andy Warhol collection builds upon the brand’s previous collaboration and dedicated to another famous artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat.