SUSTAINABILITY Fashion Industry Gets Set to Do Its Part for Earth Day

Earth Day is a worldwide event held every April 22 that aims to remind everyone to love and take care of the planet. The day highlights the need for accountability across all sectors regarding their roles in the environmental crisis, including the fashion industry.

This Earth Day, brands are doing their part to help make the earth a better place by recycling clothes or participating in cleanups.

Sustainable apparel brand Bella Dahl is leading a beach cleanup April 19 at Zuma Beach in Malibu, Calif., where volunteers including celebrities, families and influencers will pick up trash to help preserve California’s beaches. The brand will provide gloves and trash bags as well as gift bags as a thank-you to those who participate.

Retold Recycling is partnering with California-based Jenni Kayne to help shoppers clean out their closets for Earth Day while keeping their used clothes out of landfills, where an estimated 85 percent of clothing ends up. Retold is a sustainable mail-in service that recycles clothes and other household textiles and to date has recycled and diverted 18 tons of waste. On April 20, shoppers will be able to bring in their pre-loved clothing to any Jenni Kayne store to receive a discount off their next purchase.

In an effort to change the trajectory of the fashion industry, Earthday.org launched its Fashion for the Earth campaign last year to educate the public on sustainable fashion. With more than 150,000 partners in 192 countries worldwide, Earthday.org is the largest recruiter to the environmental movement.