NEWS Inside the Industry

The OC Apparel Show has announced its inaugural OC Surf & Golf Show, a new trade event dedicated to the surf, golf and swimwear categories, according to Show Coordinator and President of the OC Apparel Show Jim Iwasaki. The inaugural event is set to take place June 27–28 in Irvine, Calif., at the Irvine Embassy Suites. The OC Apparel Show launched in May 2021, and the new OC Surf & Golf Show is designed to give surf and golf reps a show that works with their schedules. Salty Crew, Seavee’s, iSea Sunglasses, Z Supply, Daniella Manini, American Needle and Reyn Spooner are some of the brands that have signed on for the first show.

Artistic Milliners has partnered with Star Fades International to create custom-designed uniforms for the staff to wear at the April 20–21 edition of the Kingpins Show in Amsterdam. The three-piece uniform features a jacket and pants made from Artistic Milliners’ recycled cotton fabric using raw materials from its recycling facility, Circular Park, in its Pakistan facility, and the fabric was produced at the new ArtMill facility for non-denim fabrications. The uniforms were completed with a 100 percent cotton T-shirt that was dyed in Los Angeles at SFI using PureColor dyes. The tees were printed using sustainable Bio Black pigment, which is made from wood waste rather than petroleum by Natural Coatings.

Los Angeles shoemaker Tieks, known for its ballet flats, launched #TieksForUkraine, a virtual auction and raffle that allowed fans of the brand to purchase bygone and limited-edition styles while also supporting people in Ukraine. The auction was open to all U.S. residents and featured past limited editions and exclusive pairs that have never been sold, including a new one-of-a-kind style. #TieksForUkraine featured eight total pairs of exclusive Tieks styles, including the one-of-a-kind pair that was available to win via raffle. Within the first two hours, thousands of bids were placed with one going as high as $4,500 over the four-day campaign. Tieks raised almost $88,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to the World Central Kitchen’s #ChefsforUkraine initiative, which aims to provide meals 24/7 to families at all eight border crossings. Tieks has also been involved with women empowerment and has become the largest individual lender on Kiva through the Gavrieli Foundation.

The Daily Front Row hosted its sixth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 10 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. Hosted by Derek Blasberg, the Fashion Los Angeles Awards celebrates the visionaries and influencers in the fashion industry. Brandon Maxwell received Designer of the Year, Russell James received a Lifetime Achievement Award and Lisa McKnight received an award on behalf of Barbie for Fashion Influencer. Other awards were given out for Fashion Visionary, Style Curator, Hair Artist of the Year, Fashion Entrepreneur and Music Stylist of the Year. Presenters included celebrities Brie Larson, Christina Aguilera, Kendall Jenner, Machine Gun Kelly and Tiffany Haddish among others.