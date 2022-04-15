Vans Highlights Commitment to Reducing Environmental Impact for Earth Day

Vans is celebrating Earth Day with a new Eco Positivity Collection as well as highlighting its commitment to being more sustainable and eco-friendlier.

Vans’ new Eco Positivity Pack spreads awareness about environmental causes and demonstrates a sustainable model for the future. The collection uses organic and recycled materials in both the footwear and apparel, with the Circle Vee featuring a knit upper section made with 47 percent organic cotton, 47 percent hemp and a footbed made from at least 70 percent biobased foam derived from plant-based oils.

The apparel in the Eco Positivity Pack was also created with sustainability in mind, with long and short-sleeve tees made with organic cotton and the shacket and shorts are made from organic cotton canvas.



In celebration of Earth Day, Vans is highlighting its brand partners Wade Goodall, Trevor Wheatley and Surf Ghana to show how they are using their platforms to make an impact on the environment.



Vans also shared its Sustainability Hub where consumers can see how Vans currently makes an impact and how it expects to in the future, as well as highlight goals shared by the company for the future. VR3 is the company’s commitment to sourcing 100 percent of its top four impact materials regarding CO2 emissions from regenerative, responsibly sourced renewable or recycled sources by 2030. The brand also aims to eliminate single-use plastics from packaging by 2025.