SHEIN Announces Exclusive Partnership with Stagecoach

Global fashion retailer SHEIN has announced the brand will be the exclusive fashion sponsor for the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Stagecoach is partnering with a fashion brand for the first time to bring fashion and beauty activations to the festival, including the SHEIN Salon where attendees can find SHEGLAM Beauty and Freckle Bar, Cowboy Karaoke, rides on a Bedazzled mechanical bull and a customizable cowboy hat station where festival goers can add to and decorate their own cowboy hat.

"SHEIN is honored to be the first official fashion partner of the Stagecoach Festival," said Maxine Silva, senior director of U.S. Brand PR at SHEIN. We are looking forward to bringing a SHEIN experience to the biggest country musical festival in the nation. And for those who want to celebrate their western wonder outside of the festival, our SHEIN x Stagecoach gear is available for fans across the U.S."

The collection is available on the SHEIN website and features the hottest trends in Western fashion such as cowboy boots, denim shorts, dresses graphic tees, accessories like belts, and more.

SHEIN also took to the desert during the second weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival where the brand invited people to party at Zeuphoria hosted at the Zenraya Estate. Guests were able to see exclusive performances and were able to swim in the SHEIN pool, test go-karts on the SHEIN GP track and a Zodiac Tent to provide energy and spiritual readings.

