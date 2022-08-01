TRADE SHOWS Preface Brings a New Show Experience to Its Latest Edition

The Fall/Winter 2023 edition of Preface was held July 27­–28 at The Clara, a photography studio in the Arts District of Los Angeles, where designers gathered for a glimpse into fashion’s future.

Show founder Betsy Franjola brought together a specially curated community from the worlds of textiles, trends, artwork, vintage and printing with the purpose of “creating a space to learn, engage and buy everything needed to create their collections.” Franjola added, “I wanted a different vibe, a place where people stay and have a conversation. A place where relationships can be built.”

Buyers from Jenni Kayne, Alo Fabletics, Rails, Jonathan Simkai and Cartolina Nantucket all commented on how they loved the edited selection of exhibitors and the intimate setting.

Winding Road Studio presented eight visual fashion stories to appeal to the range of attendees’ needs for F/W ’23. Olivia Schott, trend-service researcher, explained that the mission was “to get attendees’ creative gears turning.”

With current turn times so slow and rising costs in transportation, retailers were looking for domestic alternatives. Vector Apparel Project, based in Los Angeles, was working with brands such as Splendid and Seven. “We are all trying to bring back SoCal manufacturing, said Claire Hoppe, the brand’s representative.

Among the textile exhibitors, Michael Morrell of Freedom Denim, part of the Shangdong Ruyi Group, said that he wanted to try the show to expand to accounts beyond the New York market. His fashion-denim offerings ranged from the No Cotton collection to the Kaleidoscope Novelty denim, all with an ultra-soft hand.

Bryan Na of YB Tex of Korea presented performance fabrics ranging from those that change color with temperature to patterns that appear from solids when wet. Its “no stitch” quilted nylons use a jacquard machine to create seams, eliminating the need for sewing or lining. Na said, “After the pandemic, everything was so slow. In L.A., things are much more positive, there’s more energy in California and on the West Coast.”