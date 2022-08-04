FIBER & YARN 3M Develops New Yarn to Enhance Outdoor-Wear Properties

Adding to its evolving mix of textile solutions, 3M has introduced 3M-Specified Water Repellent Greige Yarn, which joins its other fabric-based innovations including 3M Thinsulate Insulation and Scotchgard Protector. The yarn is specially crafted for the development of durable, moisture-managing fabrics, which allow apparel manufacturers to create activewear and flyknit shoes with both water-repellent and moisture-wicking properties designed to handle demanding outdoor settings.

3M-Specified Water Repellent Greige Yarn is pretreated with Scotchgard Protector to create an inherently repellent yarn that brings greater efficiency to fabric manufacturing and dyeing processes compared to padding on repellent.

“With this new yarn,” said Senior Application Engineer Robert Polik, “we’re helping mills overcome common challenges they face with regard to inconsistent treatment—namely, investing extensive time and money in finding the right recipes for formulas for each fabric. Since conditions can differ from batch to batch, the mills typically obtain unstable outputs, but our treated yarn solves for this problem by simplifying the process and, in turn, providing greater ease and efficiency to fabric manufacturing.”

When tested by the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists and the International Organization for Standardization,3M-Specified Water Repellent Greige Yarn achieved among the highest possible ratings for spray-testing, anti-wicking and flex-durability. According to 3M, it allows mills to develop stable DWR textiles, innovative moisture-managing fabrics and advanced water-repellent knits. Brands can also use the yarn to create new lines of dual-action water-repellent and moisture-wicking activewear, innovative outdoor gear and water-repellent flyknit footwear.

“We’re excited about bringing it to the market,” said Polik. “It’s an innovative solution that’ll open new doors for mills to develop new textiles and for global brands to create activewear and outdoor gear with robust, repellent performance.”