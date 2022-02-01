DENIM DL1961 Partners with Recover on Joint Sustainability Initiative

New York-based denim company DL1961 has partnered with Recover on a joint sustainability initiative to create the world’s first high-performance circular jean.

Recover is a materials-science company that transforms textile waste into sustainable recycled fibers. Post-consumer waste fibers often are associated with compromised quality, but Recover beats equivalent fibers and cottons across five impact categories.

The new capsule collection builds on DL1961's work toward a more-sustainable manufacturing process. Every pair of DL1961 jeans in tracked by the Environmental Impact Measurement software from Jeanologia. With the partnership with Recover DL1961 also houses one of the largest textile recycling plants in the world.

Model, philanthropist and founder of eco-lifestyle brand Tropic of C, Candice Swanepoel, stars in the campaign for the new collection of the best-selling DL1961 silhouettes made with Recover fibers.

“As a CEO and founder of her own fashion brand, Candice understands the importance of sustainable fashion. Her passion for the planet and aptitude to affect change make her the perfect partner for this collection,” says Sarah Ahmed, co-founder and chief creative officer of DL1961.

According to Recover, one million pairs of jeans made from Recover denim saves enough water equivalent to the size of about 530 Olympic-sized swimming pools and saves energy equal to the annual electricity use of about 1,600 people.

DL1961 Recover styles are available at dl1961.com in sizes 23-34. Prices in the collection range from $199-$209.