COLLABORATION Athleta Announces Partnership with Alicia Keys

Performance-lifestyle brand Athleta has announced a new partnership with 15-time Grammy-Award winner Alicia Keys in an effort to drive awareness of and access to women’s well-being.

Athleta and Keys will launch the first series of products March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day. The Athleta x Alicia Keys collection will be available in sizes XXS-3X and will be available at Athleta.com and in all Athleta retail locations. The campaign explores the strength within women through conversations between Keys and three other women.

“I was drawn to Athleta because we both want to encourage women to discover, accept and own their power,” Keys said. “We’re all about the uniqueness of women, body positivity and creating a lifestyle that showcases our immeasurable power within. It’s time to thrive—not just to survive—and my hope is that these offerings are another outlet for you to amplify your personal power, your possibility, and feel comfortable in your own skin.”

As part of the partnership, Keys joins Athleta’s Power of She Fund grant program as a mentor and advisor. She will help select recipients and provide them with mentoring resources and experiences she’s had in her own career.

Keys will also work with the brand to connect meaningfully with women through community conversations in AthletaWell, Athleta’s digital community that focuses on supporting women’s well-being.