NEWS Inside the Industry

Sustainable-chemical-solutions provider Archroma has announced the launch of EARTH SOFT, a new softening system for textile and fashion applications. The new system is based on Archroma’s latest innovation, Siligen EH1, a vegan silicone softener with 35 percent plant-based active content. Siligen EH1 is the latest addition in plant-based innovations by Archroma, which has also developed EarthColors dyes and Appretan NTR binders as alternatives to manufacturers looking for eco-friendlier ingredients. The new EARTH SOFT system also includes a Hydroperm wicking agent to boost hydrophilic properties. Siligen EH1 is ideally suited for shirts, underwear, sportswear, towels and bed sheets, among other uses. It is suitable for both woven and knitted pieces and can be applied through a padding process as well as through an exhaust process.

Polygiene AB has announced, through its subsidiary, United Kingdom–based Addmaster, that it has acquired U.K.-based SteriTouch from Radical Materials Limited. The move will significantly increase the Sweden-based company’s antimicrobial additives offerings for plastics, coatings and paints. The acquisition of SteriTouch is a 100 percent synergy deal in which Polygiene will provide the customers and incorporate them into Addmaster’s production setup. “The acquisition of SteriTouch is fully in line with our new growth strategy, and the obvious synergies with Biomaster’s antimicrobial business makes this a very welcome addition to the group,” said Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene.

Gordon Brothers, a global advisory and investment firm, has made a majority investment in fashion and lifestyle brand Nicole Miller. Founded by Nicole Miller in 1982, the brand has grown to become one of the leading names in fashion and includes womenswear collections and has previously partnered with prominent licensees in a variety of other product categories. The investment firm’s immediate focus will be partnering with Nicole Miller licensees to build the brand’s e-commerce presence. “We are excited to continue the incredible momentum Nicole Miller and her team have built to grow with current and new partners. We see tremendous opportunity in product extensions and territory expansion,” said Tobias Nanda, president of brands at Gordon Brothers. Miller will continue her work with the company as chief creative officer and as a member of the board of directors.

Dolce & Gabbana hasofficially announced that it will discontinue the use of animal fur in all of its products starting this year. The Italian luxury brand has been endorsed by both the Humane Society of the U.S. and the Humane Society International for its efforts to remove animal-fur products. Dolce & Gabbana said it will collaborate with master furriers to instead create eco-fur garments and accessories with a variety of faux-fur alternatives. The fur industry has long been criticized by animal-rights activists, especially in recent years, as sustainable faux-fur options are becoming more commonplace in the industry. In addition to the ethical concerns regarding fur products, climate-change scientists have said that fur production is estimated to have a negative climate impact five times that of wool production.