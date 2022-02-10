TRADE SHOWS PVNY Returns to New York to Showcase Spring/Summer ’23

After its first in-person event in July 2021, Première Vision New York returned to the Center415 event space on Fifth Avenue in New York City Jan. 18–19. The two-day event brought over 1,000 attendees to showcase and shop the latest styles for Spring/Summer 2023. PVNY featured over 110 exhibitors from 17 countries—an increase from the 64 exhibitors that appeared during the July event.

Exhibitors at the show were grouped into sections including fabrics, leathers, accessories and designs with a separate section dedicated to the latest in manufacturing, yarns and knitwear. The event also featured a section for Smart Creation, a platform founded in 2015 that showcases design innovations that make the apparel industry more sustainable and ethical.

Attending PVNY and exhibiting for the first time in the U.S. was Natural Fibers, a Lithuanian company that specializes in growing and processing raw hemp to produce high-quality fibers and yarns. Gabriele Bernotaite, head of sales at Natural Fiber, said it was great to see the number of American brands interested in offering more-sustainable products to their clients.

“We were pleasantly surprised with the mix of people visiting the exhibition and managed to have a lot of great conversations with brands ranging from athletic to luxury to producing home textiles, discussing how they can start using hemp fiber in their production. A lot of people were surprised by the versatility and softness of fabrics with hemp,” Bernotaite said. “Our aim was to better understand the American market through networking and also introduce people to the qualities of hemp fiber like it being carbon neutral, antibacterial and grown without any additional watering or pesticides.”

Through a partnership of Première Vision and the Fashion Manufacturing Initiative, a program led by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, visitors to the New York show were able to see local manufacturing solutions and products. The initiative was created to help grow and elevate garment production in New York City by connecting designers to local manufacturers.

The event also offered the opportunity for attendees to purchase the Première Vision Color Range, which offers key information for the Spring/Summer ’23 season including upcoming trends. The Color Range is developed together with Première Vision’s partners during international meetings.