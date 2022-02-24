TRADE SHOWS FMNC Opens 2022 With Strong Show and Plenty of Optimism

The first Fashion Market Northern California of 2022 was held at the Embassy Suites in South San Francisco and brought the latest in women’s contemporary apparel and accessories for Spring and Summer. The first of five planned events for the year, the show, held Jan. 30–Feb. 1, brought optimism to everyone involved.

Nancy Provda, outgoing president of FMNC, said the show was a good indicator of things to come for the rest of the year. Provda said it was a fantastic show and will only get better as the year goes on.

“I thought the show went really well. We had three and a half floors full of exhibitors and so many buyers—I think the most we’ve had since we started up again after the lockdowns,” Provda said. “I think for 2022 we’re off to a great start, having made a lot of improvements to the show. We had a cocktail party on the first night, which was something new for the buyers and reps. We also offered lunch and valet parking.”

Provda noted that the uptick in attendance could be the result of its increased marketing presence on social-media platforms Instagram and Facebook, which helps the name of the show get out to a wider audience. Provda also mentioned that the setting was perfect for the show as each exhibitor had its own suite to showcase products, affording a safe environment for everyone attending.

Li Choi, owner and designer for the Los Angeles–based Kiyo, said she has been attending FMNC for over ten years.

“It’s like a home away from home. When I go there, it’s not like I’m only doing business; it feels like I’m going to meet friends or family. It’s full of wonderful people, and it’s a wonderful market. Most of the exhibitors at FMNC are like one group. We all know each other, and we all support each other. It’s a great place to go and show my collections,” Choi said.

Choi creates high-end women’s clothing and said she noticed buyers were ordering a lot of Immediates at this edition of FMNC.

Deborah Ratner, owner and buyer for Bossa Nova in Sonoma, Calif., has been attending FMNC every season for eight years and said it has a great selection of lines offered in a wide range of price points. Ratner mentioned she looked for quality and novelty but nothing too wacky or trendy. She placed orders for Spring and Summer while also taking the opportunity to browse and take notes for Fall.

“For Summer, it is going to be a strong dress year. Lots of shifts with pockets—very ’70s—and also fit and flare styles. For Fall, the quilted and puffy coats continue to be strong and the shacket as well—I even saw it in cashmere,” said Ratner.